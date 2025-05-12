Police rush to South Shields street after man smashes house windows and flees on bike

A man is wanted after smashing the windows of a house in South Shields last night.

Police were called to reports of a ‘disturbance’ in Marshall Wallis Road, off Dean Road, at around 9pm.

It was reported that a man entered the street before damaging several windows of a house. He then fled the area on a bicycle.

It was reported that a man had entered Marshall Wallis Road, South Shields before damaging several windows of a house at around 9pm on Sunday. The man then left the area on a pedal cycle
Northumbria Police said enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should get in touch.

A spokesperson for the force said: “At 9pm yesterday (Sunday) we received a report of a disturbance on Marshall Wallis Road in South Shields.

“It was reported that a man had entered the street before damaging several windows of a house.

“The man then left the area on a pedal cycle.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should send us a direct message on social media or use the live chat or report forms on our Force website.

“For those unable to make contact via those ways, call 101.

“Please quote reference NP-20250511-1192.”

