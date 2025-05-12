Police rush to South Shields street after man smashes house windows and flees on bike
Police were called to reports of a ‘disturbance’ in Marshall Wallis Road, off Dean Road, at around 9pm.
It was reported that a man entered the street before damaging several windows of a house. He then fled the area on a bicycle.
Northumbria Police said enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should get in touch.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should send us a direct message on social media or use the live chat or report forms on our Force website.
“For those unable to make contact via those ways, call 101.
“Please quote reference NP-20250511-1192.”