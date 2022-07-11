Man spat at two policemen after being arrested for refusing to leave South Shields medical centre

Norman Hussein, 65, hit both officers' trousers with his spittle when he was taken to be processed at Sunderland’s Southwick station.

Officers had been called to deal with Hussein, of Spohr Terrace, by staff at Flagg Court health centre.

While there, he pushed a PC against a bin, telling him, “I’ve done this twice before, assaulting a police officer”, prosecutor Clare Irving said.

She told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “Officers attended the NHS medical centre, following a report of a male refusing to leave.

“The centre was closed to the public, and officers and staff found the defendant lying on a floor.

“He interacted with the police, and they negotiated with him, and an officer escorted him towards the exit.

“But he has deliberately used his shoulder to push an officer against a bin. He was arrested and cautioned.

“At Southwick police station, he was put into a holding cell. An officer saw him spitting towards the floor.

“He then spat at the officer, the spittle hitting him on the left leg, leading to the defendant being taken to another cell.

“It was then he spat on another officer’s leg and pushed him.”

Mrs Irving said Hussein then caused criminal damage by smearing his excrement on the door and hatch of the cell.

Hussein pleaded guilty to three counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker and one of causing criminal damage.

The court heard his claim to have previously assaulted police was correct, but he had not committed a criminal offence for six years.

Joanne Gatens, defending, said: “Mr Hussein pleads guilty at the first opportunity.

“If he had intended to cause the transmission of disease, he would have spat in the officers’ faces. He directed his spittle towards their legs and clothes.

“I agree that there must be an uplift, due to the officers being emergency workers.”

Magistrates handed Hussein a 12-month community order, with 20 rehabilitation days, and fined him £120.