Man stabbed rival with knife he picked up from shop counter in 'revenge' attack

Raymond McCluskey had been involved in an ongoing row with two men who believed he was responsible for stealing an off-road motorbike.

On January 4 the trio got into a fight in a shop in South Tyneside, which was calmed down by customers before they went their separate ways.

Prosecutor Paul Cleasby told Newcastle Crown Court: "It is quite clear the defendant had some bruising and reddening as a result of the fight in the shop."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raymond McCluskey.

Mr Cleasby said while in the shop McCluskey had picked up a knife he spotted on the shop counter, that had been being used by staff to open boxes.

He then used the knife in a "revenge" attack and stabbed one of the rivals in the street.

Cleasby said McCluskey went "straight for" his victim and added: "He deliberately slashed his face then deliberately stabbed him in the abdomen."

The court heard was taken to hospital, where he had to be resuscitated and needed emergency surgery.

He said the attack has had an ongoing negative impact on his life.

McCluskey, 25, of Seaton Walk, Simonside, South Shields, admitted wounding with intent.

Mr Recorder Mark Giuliani sentenced him to eight-and-a-half years behind bars with a three-and-half year extended licence.

The judge told him he poses a "risk of serious harm" and that the extended supervision after his release was "in order to protect the public in future".

Vic Laffey, defending, said McCluskey had been confronted by the men about the stolen bike on two earlier occasions.

Mr Laffey added: "The knife had been on the counter in the shop when this third confrontation took place with these two men.

"Had it not been for that fact he would not have been armed at all."