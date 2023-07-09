A man suffered life changing injuries when trouble flared after he complained about covid restrictions that were in place at a pub.

The man had gone into Harley's Bar in South Shields, South Tyneside, in July 2020 and took exception to the protocol in place to protect people during the pandemic.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he was asked to leave the bar and customers who were there, including Christopher Miller, became involved.

CCTV of what happened outside the bar shows after the disgruntled customer collected a hammer from his car and returned to outside area of the pub with it, Miller punched him "multiple times".

Prosecutor Matthew Simpson told the court the hammer was dropped and when Miller thought it was about to be picked up again, he lashed out with his feet and fists and left the man unconscious.

The court heard the man was left with a serious head injury, has no recollection of what happened, is unable to work and his partner said in a statement his prospects for the future are "not positive".

Miller, 36, of Sunderland Road, South Shields, admitted affray.

Brian Hegarty, defending Miller got involved initially to try and help and added: "He didn't want trouble, he didn't start the trouble but the trouble unfortunately found him."

Mr Hegarty said Miller has character references, a good job with positive prospects and has plans to move away from the area.

He added: "There was a catalogue of criminality leading up to this offence and it wasn't the defendant who was the perpetrator of those various offences, he was trying to bring this matter to a peaceful conclusion."

Mr Recorder Christopher Williams told Miller: "I accept initially you tried to pacify him and escort him out of the premises and away from the bar where he had been refused to be served."

Recorder Williams said he accepted the man had got a hammer from his car but told Miller: "He instigated that which follows but that does not give you the right to do what you did."

The judge added that the man may have to live with his injuries for the "rest of his days".

