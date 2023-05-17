Man taken to hospital after being hit on the head with a glass outside a Hebburn pub

Shortly after 12am on Sunday, May 14, police were called to The Clock, on Victoria Road East in Hebburn, following reports of a disturbance outside the pub.

It is alleged that a man had been appraoched by three other men outside of the premise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a verbal disagreement, another man tried to intervene before one of the members of the group struck him on the head with a glass, causing it to smash.

The three men left the scene on foot before officers arrived.

The Clock in Hebburn. Photo: Google Maps.

The 41-year-old was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his head - he has since been discharged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are looking to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and are now appealing to members of the public for help.

Police say that the area was busy at the time and they are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 and quoting the crime reference number 60111A/23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.