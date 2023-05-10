Officers from Northumbria Police were called to a disturbance outside of Annie McCarthy’s bar, now known as Canny Annie’s, on Albemarle Street at around 2am on Saturday, April 22.

It is alleged that a man had been approached by a group of men who were not known to him in the smoking area of the premise.

For reasons yet to be established, the men have proceeded to punch the victim, causing him to fall to the ground.

Officers say they continued to assault him before making off from the scene in a car.

The incident happened at Annie McCarthy’s bar, now known as Canny Annie’s, in South Shields. Photo: Google Maps.

Emergency services attended and found that the 21-year-old victim had suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his leg consistent with having been caused by a bladed article

Officers say that he also sustained bruising to his face - he was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Police inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and officers are now appealing to members of the public for help.

The area in which the incident occurred was believed to have been busy at the time and officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to the police.

Anyone with information that could help officers is asked to get in touch via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101 and quote the crime reference number 049931X/23.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.