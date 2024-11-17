Man threatened to ‘bray’ his former partner after their relationship broke down

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dog owner who made threats to his partner during the flash-point breakdown of their relationship in South Tyneside was more bark than bite, a court heard.

Kyle Little, 36, previously of Copley Avenue, Whiteleas, took to electronic messaging service WhatsApp to fire off abuse.

Little, now of Ponteland Road, Cowgate, Newcastle, told the woman, ‘You don’t know what you’ve started,’ following their heated bust-up.

And he also warned in the same barrage in South Shields on Tuesday, April 9, ‘You’re going to get brayed all over’ and, ‘You’re going to get battered’.

District Judge Zoe Passfield described his words as “absolutely appalling”, but his solicitor insisted he had no intention of following them through.

The judge fined him £180 after he pleaded guilty to sending an offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing communication.

South Tyneside Magistrate's Court. | NW

Prosecutor Emma O’Hegarty said: “The defendant and the victim were at an address, consuming alcohol.

“An argument took place whereby the victim admitted to throwing a bottle of Linx at the defendant, which hit his head.

“She left and went to her mother’s address and then received a number of messages via WhatsApp from the defendant.

“The messages, it looks like a two-way conversation between the parties. There were three messages.”

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard Little has 26 previous convictions from 33 offences, the last in 2015

Alanna Wesencraft, defending, said: “He is no longer in a relationship with this lady. He now lives with his mother.

“There were some things going to and fro and it was said in the heat of the moment. It was nothing that was going to be carried out.

“I think it was quite a toxic relationship. He has remained offence-free and is focussing on being offence-free.

“His partner retained possession of their cats. He got his dogs back. While he does have previous convictions, they are from some time ago.”

Judge Passfield also ordered Little to pay a £72 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

She told him: “The threats you made to your former partner were absolutely ridiculous.

“I don’t know what you were trying to achieve. What you achieved is another conviction.

“If you speak to anybody like that again, and find yourself before a court, it will be far more serious.”