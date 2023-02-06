William Bogie and Leanne Craggs had followed the delivery van in a car as the worker dropped off newspapers at a shopping area in May 2022.

Newcastle Crown Court heard when the driver pulled up outside a convenience store in Cleadon, the pair put on masks and pounced.

The driver was warned by Bogie "**** off before you get chopped up" before he drove off in the van, which was worth £25,000 and contained £3,000 worth of newspapers.

The pair have been dealt with in court.

Craggs followed behind in the car they arrived in, the court heard

The court heard the van driver was left frightened and needed time off work after the ordeal.

Bogie, 45, of Somerset Cottages, Sunderland, denied robbery, having a bladed article and driving while disqualified but was found guilty by a jury after a trial and has been jailed for six-and-a-half years.

Craggs, 43, of Villiers Street, Sunderland, admitted robbery on the basis she did not know Bogie was armed and has been jailed for 43 months.

Leanne Craggs.

Judge Edward Bindloss said there had been significant planning by the pair.

"The two of you sourced masks for this robbery,” he told them.

"You identified the van as high value and followed the driver in his van through villages.

"Craggs, you parked the car and Bogie got out with a machete, produced it and said '**** off before you get chopped up'."

William Bogie.

The judge said Bogie drove the stolen van to Sunderland and Craggs followed behind in a Nissan Duke.

The van was later recovered by the police.

Judge Bindloss said the victim was frightened and suffered flashbacks.

The court heard Bogie did not have stable accommodation at the time, had been using drugs and has a criminal record but nothing for serious violence.

