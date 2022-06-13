Man threw punch at police officer because he didn't want to be handcuffed

John Allen, 57, tried to hit the PC when he insisted on applying the restraints at a property in Whiteleas.

Police were called after Allen, of Heaton Gardens, was accused by a woman of assaulting her at around 11pm on Friday, May 13.

When they tried to arrest him, he asked that handcuffs be not applied – and threw but missed with a punch when his request was refused, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Allen did not want to have his hands tied, following an assault in Edinburgh in which a restraint was applied by his attacker, his defence solicitor said.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “The police are called. There’s a female present who has some injuries to her face.

“The defendant is also present and is named as being responsible for the assault.

“An officer informed the defendant that he was being arrested, and the officer was getting his handcuffs out.

“He steps across towards where the defendant is sitting on the settee. The defendant immediately stands up and lunges with a fist towards the officer.

“The officer restrains him and handcuffs him with the assistance of colleagues.

“He didn’t sustain any injury. It appears he evaded the blow that was aimed at him.”

Allen, who has not been before the courts since 2005, pleaded guilty to assault of an emergency worker.

Tom Morgan, defending, said: “He had been subject to an assault in Edinburgh where his hands were tied, and that’s why he was worried about having handcuffs applied.

“His perception of what might happen when handcuffs are applied is different to that which the ordinary man on the street may have.

“He’s a man possessed of significant problems. He's clearly a man who does not trouble the courts, he’s not a routine attender.”

Magistrates fined Allen £40, with £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.