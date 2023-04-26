News you can trust since 1849
Man wanted on prison recall caught hiding in a loft by police officers

Northumbria Police have arrested one of their most elusive suspects after he was found hiding in a loft.

By Ryan Smith
Published 26th Apr 2023, 18:29 BST- 2 min read

Officers received a report just after 10pm on Tuesday, April 25, that a wanted man had been spotted at an address on Holystone Drive in North Tyneside.

Northumbria Police’s Response Policing Team (RPT) was deployed to the area in an effort to arrest him after he had been on the run for several months.

Officers searched the address and were unable to locate him; however, their persistence paid off when he was located at the back of the property’s loft space, hiding under insulation materials.

The wanted man was found hiding in a loft space.
The 30-year-old, who was wanted on prison recall after breaching the terms of his licence, was arrested and brought into police custody, where he remains.

Chief Inspector Phil Mcconville, of Northumbria Police, has praised the work of officers to locate the wanted suspect.

He said: “This was a superb piece of work by our officers, who were quick to respond to this report and took decisive action.

“When a first search of the address did not uncover the suspect, officers trusted their instincts that he was still inside the property – and this quickly paid off.

“Thanks to the quick-time decisions of those involved in this incident, a man has now been arrested and will be transported back to prison.

“I would like to thank everybody involved with this arrest and hope this sends out a strong message to anybody trying to evade arrest – we will locate you, and you will be brought into custody.”

