Man who had Samurai sword in his trousers told police to shoot him in stand-off
A man carrying a Samurai sword in a South Tyneside street urged police to shoot him.
Armed officers descended on the Derby Street area of Jarrow on the evening of Tuesday, August 12, after Marc Brunton was seen entering a house in possession of the sword.
When they arrived, an unsteady Brunton stepped outside the address and repeatedly ignored officers’ instructions, encouraging police to 'shoot him.'
Brunton, 28, of Burleigh Street, South Shields, was arrested and his weapon seized.
He pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court and was sentenced to 38 weeks in jail.
Inspector Denise Easdon praised PCSO Liam Bell for his quick thinking in raising the alarm.
PCSO Liam Bell who was driving through Jarrow when he spotted Brunton.
After calling 999, he monitored Brunton's movements as he waited for firearms officers.
“It would have been easy for PCSO Bell to ignore his instinct and not act on what he thought he saw,” said Insp Easdon.
“However, instead he pulled over his car and contacted police – and then followed the man’s movements as he continued to walk down the street with the weapon tucked inside his trousers.
“By giving a clear description of the offender and directing police to a property which he had later entered, PCSO Bell assisted in a swift arrest and ensured that nobody was injured.
“It fills me with pride to know that we have officers such as PCSO Bell who are willing to go above and beyond to keep the public safe.”