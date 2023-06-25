Man who "is usually drunk in North Tyneside" travelled over the river for a day of trouble in South Shields

A drunk crossed the Tyne from his usual drinking patch north of the river to cause trouble in South Tyneside, a court heard.

Justin Santos, 51, created a rumpus at South Shields town centre’s transport interchange after making his way from North Shields.

His solicitor admitted Santos “is usually drunk in North Tyneside” and did not know what had made him travel.

The man was found at South Shields interchange.

Santos, of Upper Penman Street, North Shields, appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court – but only from the pavement outside.

Security staff found him slumped close to the building’s entrance and would not let him inside.

In his absence, defence solicitor John Kirkham entered a guilty plea on his behalf to a charge of being drunk and disorderly at 10am on Sunday, June 4.

The court heard Santos' catalogue of offending had led him to owe the courts over £8,000 in past fines and costs.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “Mr Santos was drunk at the interchange, and he became aggressive.

“Police attended and noticed he was struggling to stand up. He was then seen in the Greggs shop, where he was showing signs of intoxication.

“Officers tried to talk to him about his injuries, but he swore. He was cautioned and arrested.

“After his arrest, he was taken to hospital for his injuries to be looked at, but he was discharged after being aggressive to staff.”

Santos was last before the courts in October for being drunk and disorderly and breaching a conditional discharge.

Mr Kirkham told magistrates he had spoken to Santos and had taken instruction about his guilty plea.

He added: “It’s very unlike Mr Santos to be found drunk in South Tyneside, he’s usually drunk in North Tyneside.

“I’ve not got to the bottom of what brought him south. He appears to have got himself drunk and got himself assaulted.

“It’s his disorientated state that has caused members of the public to contact police. It’s a sad state of affairs and a repeat performance.

“Today he has travelled from North Tyneside to South Tyneside and is lying outside in a semi-conscious state.”