An aggressive drunk arrested in Sunderland and hauled into court told magistrates he was mending his ways but admitted “talk is cheap”.

David Stead, 40, of Warwick Court, central Gateshead, said it was time he acted on his words and made changes to his life.

Stead claimed he had newly sought help around his alcohol use and had moved from Washington in a bid to make a fresh start.

He also insisted he had been responsible for police finding him intoxicated in city centre Fawcett Street at teatime on Saturday, January 18.

Stead said he had phoned them due to a threat to his life, a statement the court heard had been due to his own suicidal tendencies rather than from a third party.

Prosecutor Paul Coulson revealed police were summoned at 5.20pm and found Stead outside a branch of retailer Greggs.

Instead of being cooperative, Mr Coulson said Stead began shouting and failed to reveal any issues he had.

He said the defendant was clearly intoxicated and was arrested for being drunk and disorderly when his behaviour failed to improve.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Stead pleaded guilty to a charge of being drunk and disorderly in public.

He admitted the same charge for a separate incident of drunkenness in January, for which he received a 12-month conditional discharge.

Mr Coulson added: “Information had been passed to police that Mr Stead was trying to kill himself.

“They located him and noted that he was intoxicated. They observed that he was slurring his words and was unsteady on his feet.

“His behaviour was erratic, and he became quite aggressive in tone. Officers tried multiple times to find out what the problem was.”

Stead has 48 previous convictions, from 69 offences, it was said.

Representing himself, Stead said: “My life was in danger. I had been drinking. I think it was a cry for help.

“The police aren’t a bed and breakfast. I apologise and I am receiving help. Talk is cheap but it’s now time.”

Magistrates, who told Stead they were pleased he was accessing support, fined him £40, with a £16 victim surcharge.