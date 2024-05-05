Man who repeatedly slapped a woman in South Shields ordered to attend domestic abuse course
An offender who repeatedly slapped a woman after she attacked him in South Tyneside must better learn how to deal with relationships, a judge has ordered.
District Judge Zoe Passfield told Harry Wilson, 30, he must complete the Probation Service-run Building Better Relationships programme as part-punishment.
The course is designed for men who display aggression towards their partners and is aimed at reducing domestic abuse.
Wilson, of Shipley Gardens, Kenton, Newcastle, lashed out at a location in South Shields on Saturday, March 2, the borough’s magistrates’ court heard.
Prosecutor Lillian Yanes Hellevik said the victim had not given a statement to police about the attack.
But she added: “The incident was captured on CCTV. It showed the defendant repeatedly slapping her head.
“When he was searched, he was found with a snap bag which had a small amount of a white powder.
“The complainant hasn’t been supportive, but the CCTV shows that she was clearly distressed.
“There has been confirmation from the complainant that she doesn’t require a restraining order.”
Wilson pleaded guilty to charges of assault by beating and possession of a controlled class A substance.
He has 14 previous convictions from 20 offences, the most recent being in 2022 and his last for violence in 2014.
Jason Smith, defending, said: “The lady has confirmed that she doesn’t require a restraining order in any shape or form.
“This incident starts with her hitting him. It doesn’t excuse but that’s the reality.”
Judge Passfield sentenced Wilson to an 18-month community order, with 15 rehabilitation days and Building Better Relationships.
He must also pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
The judge made no comment on Wilson’s latest offences but noted his last conviction for violence was a decade ago.