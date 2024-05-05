Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An offender who repeatedly slapped a woman after she attacked him in South Tyneside must better learn how to deal with relationships, a judge has ordered.

District Judge Zoe Passfield told Harry Wilson, 30, he must complete the Probation Service-run Building Better Relationships programme as part-punishment.

The course is designed for men who display aggression towards their partners and is aimed at reducing domestic abuse.

Wilson, of Shipley Gardens, Kenton, Newcastle, lashed out at a location in South Shields on Saturday, March 2, the borough’s magistrates’ court heard.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Lillian Yanes Hellevik said the victim had not given a statement to police about the attack.

But she added: “The incident was captured on CCTV. It showed the defendant repeatedly slapping her head.

“When he was searched, he was found with a snap bag which had a small amount of a white powder.

“The complainant hasn’t been supportive, but the CCTV shows that she was clearly distressed.

“There has been confirmation from the complainant that she doesn’t require a restraining order.”

Wilson pleaded guilty to charges of assault by beating and possession of a controlled class A substance.

He has 14 previous convictions from 20 offences, the most recent being in 2022 and his last for violence in 2014.

Jason Smith, defending, said: “The lady has confirmed that she doesn’t require a restraining order in any shape or form.

“This incident starts with her hitting him. It doesn’t excuse but that’s the reality.”

Judge Passfield sentenced Wilson to an 18-month community order, with 15 rehabilitation days and Building Better Relationships.

He must also pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.