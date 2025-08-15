Manchester Arena bomb plotter charged with attempted murder following Durham attack

By Neil Fatkin
Published 15th Aug 2025, 10:08 BST
Manchester Arena bomb plotter Hashem Abedi has been charged with three counts of attempted murder after four prison officers were injured at a maximum security prison.

Abedi, 28, is also charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of unauthorised possession of a knife or offensive weapon after the incident at HMP Frankland in Durham on April 12.

Hashem Abedi was a prisoner in HMP Frankland at the time. | GMP/PA Wire

Counter Terrorism Policing North East said it had carried out a “thorough investigation” of the incident with Durham Constabulary and HMP Frankland.

Abedi, who remains in prison, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on September 18.

Three prison officers were taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident.

