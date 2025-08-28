A married lawyer who once helped run Britain's best post office paid an underage boy in Roblox game vouchers in return for explicit videos.

Sean Hudson groomed the child, who was living in the Glasgow area, over the Telegram online messaging app, asked him to record sexual videos then sent him codes to make purchases on the gaming platform.

Hudson, who has now been jailed, suggested visiting him in person although no meetings were ever actually arranged.

The vulnerable teen, who had health problems and spent a lot of time at home in his bedroom, said he went along with Hudson's sickening requests because he was getting gifts.

Prosecutor Daniel Ingham told Newcastle Crown Court the victim now feels "shame, frustration and guilt that he engaged with a predator" and no longer feels safe.

Hudson, a solicitor, helped run West Boldon Post Office in South Tyneside when it was named Independent Post Office Retailer of the year at the Retail Industry Awards in 2019.

Sean Hudson. | Northumbria Police

The 62-year-old, of Romsey Drive, Boldon, admitted causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual communication and having sexual communication with a child.

Mr Ingham told the court the offences happened between March 31 and May 28 last year after Hudson began an online conversation, using an alias name, over the Telegram app with the boy in Scotland.

Mr Ingham said: "The defendant began to ask him to send sexual pictures and videos and engage in acts of sexual touching.

"The defendant offered to buy items in return for him sending videos to him. The complainant sent a number of sexualised images to the defendant.

"In return the defendant made online purchases for his Roblox account."

Mr Ingham described some of the graphic requests made by Hudson, who said he was going to "coach" the boy.

Recorder James Wood KC sentenced Hudson to 21 months behind bars and said he must register as a sex offender for ten years.

The recorder told him: "Initially you asked questions about his day to day life and having secured his confident you then began to ask him to send you sexual pictures, videos, and engage in acts of sexual touching himself.

"In return you offered him money in the form of online vouchers for the sexual images or videos, vouchers which would enable him to make purchases on his Roblox account.

"In his witness statement he says he went along with your behaviour because you were giving him gifts, bribing him."

Recorder Wood KC told Hudson: "By reason of your profession as a solicitor and lawyer you should have well known the gravity of the acts you were perpetrating upon your victim and of the consequences their discovery would have for you and him."

The recorder added: "You must have been fully aware of the gravity of what you were doing and a qualified officer of the court conducting themselves in this way will inevitably be regarded as offending with real gravity."

Mark Harrison, defending, said Hudson was involved in a professional company for quarter of a century but resigned from that partnership when he was charged.

Mr Harrison said Hudson has been married for 35 years and has adult children.

The court heard Hudson has since sought counselling and provided references from colleagues and friends about the other part of his character.

Mr Harrison said Hudson was going through a "time of particular stress" when he committed the offences and had been working too hard while carrying out voluntary roles in the community.

He added that no steps were taken to have an actual meeting with the victim and Hudson has made suicide attempts during the proceedings.

Mr Harrison told the court: "He has regret and remorse towards the victim and the victim's family. He is deeply sorry for the harm he has caused to all of them.

"He has lost his good name, career, standing in the community, friendships and trust of his family."