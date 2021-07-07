Police were called to Marshall Wallis Road in South Shields at 8.45pm yesterday, Tuesday, July 7, after a report of a disturbance.

Officers attended and found two men, who are believed to be known to each other, inside an address with non-life threatening injuries consistent with having been caused by an air weapon and a bladed article.

A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the disorder and an air weapon and a knife were also located near the scene.

Police attended the scene on Marshall Wallis Road.

The force has launched an investigation into the incident and officers remain in the area today to carry out enquiries.

Officers are still carrying out enquires on Marshall Wallis Road.

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact them via the ‘Tell us Something’ page of their website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20210706-0950.

