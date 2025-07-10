Meet 8 week old police pup Jager who was rescued from the streets and is now training to catch criminals

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 10th Jul 2025, 11:09 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 13:42 BST
A stray eight week old Belgion Malinois puppy who was found wondering the streets is set for a career helping to tackle crime after being adopted by Durham Constabulary.

Named Jager by his new owners, the new recruit has already started his training and will soon be ready to start helping to catch criminals.

Police pup Jager trying on his new uniform.placeholder image
Police pup Jager trying on his new uniform. | Durham Constabulary.

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: “Meet our unexpected new recruit Jager, a stray who was rescued after being found running around the streets of Hartlepool last week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The Belgium Malinois pup – who is thought to only be around eight weeks old – was taken to Stray Aid where staff immediately saw his potential and contacted our Dog Support Unit.

Police pup Jager was a stray on the streets.placeholder image
Police pup Jager was a stray on the streets. | Durham Constabulary

“He is now officially a police dog in training and training has already started with Jager already a pro at tug of war.

“All going well, he will become a licensed general purpose dog in 12 to 18 months. Welcome to the team Jager.”

Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice