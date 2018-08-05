Men charged with murder as part of inquiry linked to Jarrow search

Two men are due to appear in court charged with the murder of a man who died at his home.

Jonathan Carr, 21, was found dead at an address on Mayfair Gardens in the Deckham area of Gateshead on Wednesday after police received reports a man had been stabbed.

Daniel Jeffrey Michael Smith, 20, of Cotemede, Wardley, Gateshead, and Steven Morrison, 20, of no fixed abode, have both been charged with murder.

They remain in custody to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court in South Shields tomorrow.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "Police continue to support Jonathan’s family at this difficult time and ask that their privacy is respected."

The inquiry into Jonathan's death took officers into South Tyneside, with officers carrying out investigations in the Maple Street area of Jarrow on Friday.

Detectives carried out a number of house-to-house calls and searches at the address in question.

Anyone with information which could help police is asked to call 101 quoting log 621 02/08/18 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.