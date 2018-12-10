Met Police search for man after bottle incident at Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after a Crystal Palace defender was struck by a bottle during a Premier League game.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was struck during an ill-tempered match against Newcastle United at Selhurst Park in September.

The travelling supporters met owner Mike Ashley's first appearance at a Newcastle game since May 2017 by launching sustained chanting against his stewardship of the Tyneside club.

The England Under-21 star appeared unhurt by the incident and played on without issue or, it seemed, complaint in the match which ended 0-0.

Officers investigating disorder at the game have issued a picture of a man they would like to identify.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police's central public order unit on 0208 246 0050 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.