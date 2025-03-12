Newcastle United fans hoping to enjoy kick off the Carabao Cup weekend have been warned of a “Public Space Protection Order” in central London this weekend.

In 2023 when Eddie Howe’s side previously reached the League Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, fans met at Trafalgar Square the night before to celebrate together and kick off the weekend in style.

This year a similar event is expected to take place in Covent Garden while Trafalgar Square is prepared for another scheduled event in the capital’s calendar.

However, the Metropolitan Police have issued a warning to fans that a Public Space Protection Order is in place across central parts of the city, including where fans are hoping to meet on the evening before the fixture.

This means police officers can take alcohol from anyone who they believe to be acting disorderly.

The force have also warned a ‘no street drinking zone’ will be in place on Wembley Way and surrounding streets on matchday.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “We want fans visiting London this weekend to have a great time.

“There is lots of useful advice on the Wembley Stadium website which we’d encourage everyone to read.

“In past years, fans from visiting teams have used Trafalgar Square as a gathering point on Saturdays ahead of a Sunday match. That won’t be possible this weekend as the square will be closed to prepare for an upcoming event. Fans are advised to make alternative arrangements and to do so in advance.”

“While we know many fans will be planning to have a drink and enjoy themselves, it’s in everyone’s interest that it doesn’t cross the line from celebration into antisocial or disorderly behaviour. Officers will intervene swiftly if it does.”

“Fans should be aware that Brent Council will be enforcing a no-street-drinking zone on Olympic Way and the surrounding area. It is in place for all events at Wembley Stadium. More information can be found online.

“A Public Space Protection Order is also in place in the Westminster area which covers much of the West End including Covent Garden. It gives police officers and council officials the ability to confiscate alcohol if individuals are being disorderly. More information can be found online.

“We will have officers deployed both in central London and around Wembley Stadium throughout the weekend to provide a reassuring presence and to respond to any incidents. Any fans with concerns shouldn’t hesitate to speak to them.”