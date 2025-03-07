A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries and a woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a two vehicle collision.

The incident took place at around 4.20pm yesterday afternoon (March 6).

Station Terrace in East Boldon where the incident took place. | Google

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 4.20pm yesterday afternoon (Thursday), we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Station Terrace in East Boldon.

“It was reported that an off-road motorcycle has collided with a car.

“Emergency services attended and discovered the driver of the motorcycle to have sustained serious injuries. The man – in his 30s – was taken to hospital for treatment where he currently remains.

“A 33-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle whilst above the alcohol limit.

“She has since been released under investigation pending further police enquiries.”

Police officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The spokesperson added: ““Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact us via direct message on social media, instant chat on our website, or submit a report form online quoting the reference number NP-20250306-0704.

“For those unable to contact online, please call 101.”