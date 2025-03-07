Motorcyclist seriously injured as woman arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 7th Mar 2025, 12:02 BST

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries and a woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a two vehicle collision.

The incident took place at around 4.20pm yesterday afternoon (March 6).

Station Terrace in East Boldon where the incident took place.Station Terrace in East Boldon where the incident took place.
Station Terrace in East Boldon where the incident took place. | Google

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 4.20pm yesterday afternoon (Thursday), we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Station Terrace in East Boldon.

“It was reported that an off-road motorcycle has collided with a car.

“Emergency services attended and discovered the driver of the motorcycle to have sustained serious injuries. The man – in his 30s – was taken to hospital for treatment where he currently remains.

“A 33-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle whilst above the alcohol limit.

“She has since been released under investigation pending further police enquiries.”

Police officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The spokesperson added: ““Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact us via direct message on social media, instant chat on our website, or submit a report form online quoting the reference number NP-20250306-0704.

“For those unable to contact online, please call 101.”

