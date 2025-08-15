Mum fears violence from a Jarrow man when he is released from prison

A traumatised mum fears a violent menace who sent her horror threats from behind bars will "come straight for her and kill her" when he gets out of jail.

Adam Purcell had started chatting to the woman over social media and they had one successful date in early December last year.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the second time they met she became "wary" of him and he began to demand to see her phone, accused her of speaking to other men and called her unpleasant names.

Over the following months Purcell continued to pester her, warned she would be "obliterated" for having a night out, repeatedly turned up uninvited, spat in her face, punched her in the back, threatened to damage her home and on one occasion caused her so much fear she had to jump out of a first floor window to get away from him.

At the time Purcell, who has previous convictions for violence and blackmail, was out on licence from prison and ended up back in custody.

Adam Purcell. | Northumbria Police

But being locked up did not stop him and he continued to bombard her with unwanted contact.

In messages from prison he warned: "When I get out I'm going to hurt you.”

His contact from jail included him telling her "I love you to bits" but also warning: "I'm going to rip you in two."

The court heard the terrified victim now fears Purcell will "come straight for her and kill her" when he gets out.

Purcell, 23, of Epinay Walk, Jarrow, admitted harassment, threatening to destroy property and possessing cannabis.

Judge Edward Bindloss told him: "You were merciless, unwavering, selfish and acting in a way calculated to cause her maximum fear and distress.

"Not surprisingly she has been traumatised by this sequence of events and is anxious and on edge.

"She fears once you are released from custody you will come straight for her and kill her. Given the messages I have read I fully understand her concerns."

Judge Bindloss said at the time of the offending Purcell was out from a four year sentence for wounding with intent after he threw ammonia at someone's face then chased them down the street and stabbed them.

The judge said Purcell also has a conviction for blackmail that involved him tracking down the mother of a prisoner and threatening that her son would be attacked behind bars unless she handed over money.

Judge Bindloss said Purcell has been assessed as a "high risk of harm" to the victim in this case and sentenced him to three years and two months with a restraining order to protect the victim.

Jamie Adams, defending, told the court Purcell has an offer of work for when he is released.

Mr Adams added that Purcell is still a young man, has mental health problems and has completed education and courses in custody, where he is drug free.