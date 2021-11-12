Mum says she lives in 'constant fear' of South Tyneside woman after incident outside home

Kimberley Wright, of Masefield Drive, Biddick Hall, asked the woman, “Do you have a problem?” – and then kicked and punched her gate.

Wright, 35, had already instilled concern by acting in a threatening manner outside their home on Saturday, September 25.

It caused her anxious victim to walk the youngster to a bus stop so she could get to work safely, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Leanne Duffy said: “The victim’s daughter left for work and the victim was at her front door.

“The defendant was drinking on a grassed area, and she was slurring her words.

“The victim decided to accompany her daughter to the bus stop, and then came quickly back home.

“Ms Wright was standing at the woman’s gate and said to her, ‘Do you have a problem?’

“She continued to shout abuse and punched and kicked her victim’s garden gate.”

In a victim statement read to the court, the woman said: “I was worried that she was going to assault me and my daughter.

“I live in constant fear of Kimberley. Each time I leave my address I worry that Kimberley will assault me or my daughter.”

Wright pleaded guilty to making a threat of unlawful violence.

The court heard she has 30 previous convictions from 55 offences, including three public order crimes.

Greg Flaxen, defending, said Wright accepted that she was intoxicated, adding: “The police see her leaving, with her arms raised and shouting. This is the basis of the guilty plea.

“That is the basis, not what went on before. It’s the characteristics that clearly she was demonstrating.”