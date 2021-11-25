New service aims to counter domestic abuse in South Tyneside

The Restart service – in South Tyneside Council’s Children and Families Service - on White Ribbon Day which is the international day for the elimination of violence against women.

The new service aims to work directly with parents and carers who have experienced abuse, improve the safety and wellbeing of children by reducing the incidents of abuse and work directly with perpetrators to help them change their behaviour.

Victims of abuse will be offered support to re-build family bonds and increase family resilience while perpetrators will be encouraged to think about the impact of their behaviour.

South Shields Town Hall.

Cllr Adam Ellison, lead member for children, young people and families, said: “Abusers use emotional, financial and sexual abuse as well as intimidation and other tactics to establish power and control.

“It can be a vicious circle. We know that many children carry the trauma of hearing or seeing domestic abuse throughout their entire lives. It impacts on trust, self-worth, relationships, mental health and their own future parenting abilities. For all these reasons I am delighted that this new service has been created which I’m sure will bring hope to many people.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, said: "It must never get forgotten that the children who experience the abuse are just as much the victims too. It's so important, with domestic abuse, the whole family is supported and I think having this service will improve the lives of those who need it in South Tyneside."