New state-of-the-art CCTV control room, controlling 300 cameras, hoping to keep South Tyneside streets safer

A £650k investment into a new state-of-the-art CCTV control room is hoped to keep South Tyneside’s streets safer.

The new facility will feature wall-to-wall monitors with a mapping tool allowing staff to view cameras across the borough and is said to manage incidents more quickly and effectively.

The new technology integrates multiple council systems, including 300 borough-wide cameras, concierge systems in residential accommodation blocks and fire alarms.

The new room is hoped South Tyneside streets will be safer.

As well as helping to detect crime and anti-social behaviour, the system will enhance event safety and security, identify fly-tippers, assist with Shop Watch schemes and support partners in incidents such as traffic collisions.

Cllr Jim Foreman, Lead Member for Housing and Community Safety, said: “CCTV is a vital tool in keeping our residents and visitors safe.

“The new control room will not only help detect and deter crime and anti-social behaviour, it will also allow us to more clearly monitor and manage events in real time and assist the emergency services and other partners.

“The existing CCTV infrastructure was outdated and in need of an upgrade; the new system will provide the most up-to-date, reliable video technology that will allow staff to handle and run reports on multiple council systems at once.

“This significant investment complements the recent upgrade from analogue to digital technology for ten of our CCTV cameras.”