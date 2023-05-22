A cocaine dealer was caught after a CCTV operator saw a suspected drugs sale in the street and alerted the police.

Officers stopped a vehicle after the tip-off about a "drugs exchange" in South Shields, South Tyneside, in July 2019 and seized eight wraps of cocaine, worth around £480.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Sifu Shamsuddin was a passenger in the vehicle and the drugs were found in the footwell where he was sitting.

Newcastle Crown Court.

When questioned, Shamsuddin said he had simply been picked up by a friend to go for a drink and he denied involvement in drug supply.

But prosecutor Omar Ahmad told the court Shamsuddin's phone was seized and examined and added: "Messages indicative of his involvement in the supply of cocaine were identified.

"There were exchanges with 16 different individuals over the fortnight before his arrest."

Shamsuddin, 35, of Princes Meadow, Gosforth, Newcastle, later admitted possessing a Class A drug with intent to supply.

Christopher Knox, defending, said: "He has to accept low level dealing, to fund his own habit. He had a habit that was problematic."

Mr Knox said Shamsuddin comes from a respectable family and works as a personal trainer.

Mr Recorder Whitehead said Shamsuddin has no drugs convictions since the offences, which were almost four years ago, has a realistic prospect of rehabilitation and an immediate prison sentence would interfere with the good progress he has made.

Shamsuddin was sentenced to 22 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with 250 hours unpaid work and rehabilitation requirements.

The judge told him: "You were primarily doing this to fund your own habit and in doing so you may have made some money on the side but that was not your primary aim."