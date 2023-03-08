Newcastle International Airport faced bomb scares, drunken behaviour and laser strikes last year
A laser was shone in a pilot’s face as he attempted to land a plane.
Northumbria Police were called to Newcastle International Airport 76 times last year for disruptive and dangerous behaviour.
Call logs obtained by Last Night of Freedom, Gateshead-based stag and hen specialists, revealed the hidden incidents jeopardising trips abroad.
In October airport staff received an email suggesting a device had been placed in the building. However this turned out to be false.
Matt Mavir, Last Night of Freedom’s managing director, said: “Our investigation revealed the array of incidents police have to deal with at the airport each year, many of which have the potential to either delay flights or ground them completely.
“If you are only going away for a few days- such as on a stag or hen weekend- a hiccup like this can be devastating and really ruin your break.”
There was also repeated incidents of lasers being shined at planes, including one terrifying incident when a pilot was flashed while trying to land the plane.
On another date, logs show a laser strike risked “causing danger to passengers and flight staff on board.”
Other incidents included a passenger sneaking behind the bar to pour themselves pints, police discovering cannabis lollipops on a person “smelling strongly” of the stuff and change being stolen from a security tray.