No insurance and failing to provide a breath sample – the latest South Tyneside court cases
The following cases from the South Tyneside area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court:
John Jones, 40, of Gaskill Avenue, South Shields, was fined £120 and banned from driving for six months for using a vehicle without insurance and driving without a valid licence.
Sean Owen Burns, 40, of Broomfield, Jarrow, was fined £293 with six penalty points for speeding.
Paul Clark, 48, of Ruskin Crescent, South Shields, was fined £146 with three penalty points for speeding.
Robert Gorman, 52, of Frenchmans Way, South Shields, was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months for failure to identify a driver. A conviction from July was set aside.
Bulut Sonay, 42, of Imeary Street, South Shields, was fined £220 with three penalty points for speeding.
Colin Cheltenham, 48, of Lichfield Way, Jarrow, who denied speeding but was convicted in absence, was fined £120 with six penalty points.
Dean Robert Sehamn, 29, of Wallington Grove, South Shields, was fined £843 and banned from driving for two years for failure to provide a breath specimen.
.