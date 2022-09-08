News you can trust since 1849
No insurance and failing to provide a breath sample – the latest South Tyneside court cases

The following cases from the South Tyneside area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court:

By Kevin Clark
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 4:55 am
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 7:01 am

John Jones, 40, of Gaskill Avenue, South Shields, was fined £120 and banned from driving for six months for using a vehicle without insurance and driving without a valid licence.

Sean Owen Burns, 40, of Broomfield, Jarrow, was fined £293 with six penalty points for speeding.

Paul Clark, 48, of Ruskin Crescent, South Shields, was fined £146 with three penalty points for speeding.

Robert Gorman, 52, of Frenchmans Way, South Shields, was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months for failure to identify a driver. A conviction from July was set aside.

Bulut Sonay, 42, of Imeary Street, South Shields, was fined £220 with three penalty points for speeding.

Colin Cheltenham, 48, of Lichfield Way, Jarrow, who denied speeding but was convicted in absence, was fined £120 with six penalty points.

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Dean Robert Sehamn, 29, of Wallington Grove, South Shields, was fined £843 and banned from driving for two years for failure to provide a breath specimen.

