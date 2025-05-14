Northumbria Police has been judged as ‘good’ for preventing crime and ‘adequate’ for the eight other key areas after being inspected by His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, the Government’s official regulatory watchdog.

Police and Fire Services are graded as outstanding, good, adequate, requires improvement, and inadequate.

Northumbria Police headquarters.

The key areas in which Northumbria Police was judged as adequate includes investigating crime, responding to the public, protecting vulnerable people, managing offenders, and leadership and management.

The inspection team praised Northumbria Police for their approach in preventing crime.

The report also commended Northumbria for combating anti-social behaviour and in particular the success of Operation Capio in tackling motorcycle-related crime.

Inspectors also highlighted the Trainee Detective Programme, based around the investigation into the tragic murder of 18-year-old Connor Brown and used to educate young people about the dangers of knife crime.

The report also identified “significant” improvements in answering 999 calls, with Northumbria now exceeding the HMICFRS target for answering emergency calls.

Following publication of the report, Northumbria Police’s Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine said: “I am delighted the inspectors have highlighted innovative practice, including around how we prevent and deter crime.

Northumbria Police Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine. (Photo by LDRS)

“If we can help prevent someone from becoming a victim – or stop someone becoming involved in crime that is a positive outcome for all.

“Significant improvements have also been recognised in our 999 call answering – and this is vital so we can continue to be there for those who need us most.

“I am pleased the report further recognises the efforts we are making, alongside our partners, to tackle anti-social behaviour including our response to motorcycle-related crime.

“Our new ways of working, including moving to six area commands also means we are better meeting the needs of our communities – and tackling the issues which matter most to you.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our officers, staff and volunteers for their efforts and commitment, and to our communities for their continued support.

“We are absolutely determined to deliver an outstanding service to all.”

The inspection team also identified a number of areas for improvement, including always being thorough in the investigation of crimes.

Inspectors said: “The force doesn’t always carry out thorough investigations. A thorough investigation increases the likelihood of perpetrators being named and arrested, providing a positive result for the victim.”

Inspectors also identified that Northumbria needs to improve its oversight and governance of coercive powers.

They said: “During our inspection, we found that there were gaps relating to several aspects of how the force monitors and manages stop and search and the use of force. Making sure that officers are properly trained in stop and search and the use of force is critical to maintaining public confidence that powers are being used legitimately and proportionately.”

Northumbria has also been directed to replacing its ageing IT infrastructure, with significant investment already made on a new Force-wide system which will help improve the service provided to the public.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth.

Commenting on the report, Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth, said: “As Police and Crime Commissioner, I want us to be doing all we can to deliver safer streets and stronger communities for everyone and there are many strengths highlighted in this report that show Northumbria Police is already doing great work to help achieve this.

“The Trainee Detectives Programme, which I help fund through the Violence Reduction Unit, is a great example of how we are working together to educate and prevent crime to help create resilient communities for the future.

“I have made being an engaged and responsive police force a priority in my Police and Crime Plan to keep this as a real focus going forward.

“My office will continue to play a key role in monitoring delivery and performance through my new scrutiny programme to ensure the policing response is both efficient and effective and I am confident under the Chief Constable’s leadership further improvements will follow.”