Northumbria Police execute a ‘planned warrant’ at a South Shields industrial unit
Northumbria Police have carried out a “planned warrant” at an industrial premises in South Shields on Monday, January 6.
At around 8am, officers executed the raid at a unit just off Commercial Road, close to South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.
Photos shared with the Shields Gazette show multiple officers at the scene, alongside Northumbria Police’s Police Dog unit.
The Force has confirmed that officers remain at the scene while they carry out their inquiries following the execution of the warrant.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly after 8am today (Monday), officers carried out a planned warrant at a premises in the South Shields area.
"Officers remain at the scene, and enquiries are ongoing."
More to follow.