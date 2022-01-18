Northumbria Police seize “hundreds of bikes” in campaign to tackle antisocial behaviour

The campaign has taken place following reports across the region of the bikes being driven illegally and in a disorderly and dangerous manner.

In recent months, there have been several incidents of playing fields being carved up by misuse of the vehicles.

A statement from Northumbria Police said: “We receive reports in many of our communities that they are loud, driven dangerously and are linked to antisocial behaviour.

“Tackling this disorder is a priority for us and we are constantly taking action to try and make people feel safer. This will continue throughout 2022 as we look to put the brakes on this type of criminality.

“Dedicated patrols have been set up in communities across the Force, from Ashington to South Shields, Byker to Blyth, as we look to reduce the number of incidents.

“Hundreds of motorcycles have been seized by our officers and hundreds of drivers have been prosecuted for a string of driving offences because of this work.”

However, despite vehicles being seized, the police are pleading with the public to help report more incidents and to identify the riders.

The statement added: “Despite this work and all the calls received from the community, we still get very little information from the public on the actual identity of these riders and where the bikes are stored overnight.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 or use the Northumbria Police website ‘Tell us Something’ page.

