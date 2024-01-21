More than 40 vehicles and 26 suspects arrested or reported as Northumbria Police crackdown on motorcycle crime.

Northumbria Police has set up a dedicated pilot taskforce in an effort to crackdown on motorcycle across the Force area.

Operation Capio was launched in November 2023 and has so far seen 42 vehicles seized and 26 suspects arrested or reported.

The operation aims to disrupt anti-social motorcycle use across the North East, with a particular focus on identifying prolific nuisance riders.

It follows a bid which was submitted through the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner's (PCC) office - with £196,000 granted from the Home Office's Safer Streets funding.

This investment allows officers to target offenders who are causing the most harm by using innovative tactics such as drones to build evidence and bring those responsible to justice.

Officers have seized 42 vehicles as part of a crackdown on motorcycle crime. Photo: Northumbria Police.

The pilot taskforce covers South Tyneside and Sunderland and has led to 20 community or housing orders being issued to disrupt criminality.

Chief Inspector Neil Hall, of Northumbria Police, has hailed the impact that the operation has already made on the local area.

He said: “It’s brilliant to see the positive impact that Operation Capio is starting to have in the community.

“Already, in just a couple of months, the dedicated taskforce has been able to seize 42 vehicles linked to disorder and act alongside our partners to disrupt the offenders who are causing misery for residents.

“Not only that, but our message is really landing with the public who are keen to report disorder to us, and support our overall mission to drive down this type of offending.

“While these initial results are promising to see, please know that our work is far from over – and anti-social riders can expect to be arrested with motorbikes seized and crushed.

“Please help us to help you by continuing to be our eyes and ears out in the community, and by telling us your concerns.

“If you see something suspicious, please report it to police at the earliest opportunity and share as much detail as possible to help us identify those involved.”

Councillor Jim Foreman, Lead Member for Housing and Community Safety at South Tyneside Council, is urging members of the public to report any information relating to motorcycle crime to the police.

He commented: “We know that motorcycle disorder is a real concern for our residents and it’s great to see Op Capio cracking down on this kind of activity and producing results.

“Intelligence from local communities is vital in tackling this issue and helping to catch offenders.

“We’d urge people to report where bikes are stored and who is riding them, and can reassure them that any information provided will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

Northumbria Police is asking members of the public to report the following:

Vehicle registration plate number for offending vehicles.

Time of day and date of incident.

Where the motorcycle was located, and where it was travelling.

Where offending vehicles are being stored.

Description of riders including how many, clothing worn and helmet or headgear.

Description of the motorcycle(s) involved – including colour, make, model if known – and any other distinctive features.

These details can be reported via the 'Report' page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101.