Northumbria Police unveils plans for new headquarters, training hub and kennels

Northumbria Police have revealed plans for a new operational headquarters building as well as additional training and support facilities as they look to modernise their estate.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A series of planning applications have been submitted as part of a long-term estate efficiency and improvement programme.

The current Northumbria Police headquarters.

The current buildings require significant modernisation and the continued investment in ageing buildings is expensive and unsustainable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new plans are part of several steps being taken to transform the estate to deliver the best service for the best value and have already been given the green light by Northumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth.

Northumbria Police have submitted a planning application to North Tyneside Council to transform one of the buildings in the Cobalt Business Park.

The site has been earmarked as the new home for the communications and command teams – centralising all of the Force’s emergency call handlers – as well as bringing new officer training into one location.

If the application is approved by the local authority, the Northumbria Police hopes to have the new operational headquarters open by summer 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the coming months, plans for investment in a new operational training facility in Washington and dog kennel facilities in Newcastle will also be submitted.

The current headquarters on Middle Engine Lane will be kept as an investigative hub while refurbishments are already under way or proposed for a number of other buildings to bring them up to standard.

As part of the transformation programme, alternative options are also being considered for the current building in Gateshead town centre.

Joscelin Lawson, Assistant Chief Officer of Northumbria Police, said: “We are delighted to be able to share our improvement plans which will help ensure we can provide an outstanding service and deliver the best value for money to the communities we serve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new Cobalt site is just the latest of a number of key improvements which will be undertaken in the coming months and years.

“The proposed new operational headquarters will also bring multiple teams together meaning we are collaborating in the most efficient and effective way possible.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth, said: “In my Police and Crime Plan, I prioritise delivering an engaged and responsive police force and to do this we need suitable offices and workspaces that meet the standards required of modern-day policing.

“That’s why I am supporting investment and refurbishment plans that will upgrade outdated facilities and help our police force to do its job – and deliver the best service possible for the people of Northumberland and Tyne and Wear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will continue to closely monitor the Force’s strategy to ensure it provides value for money, brings improvements around sustainability and supports efficient and effective policing. We hope in the long term this good planning will help us make future savings that will allow for money to go back into local frontline policing.

“Northumbria Police is an ambitious Force and this work is about ensuring it’s fit for the future and is equipped to deliver my plan for safer streets and stronger communities.”