Northumbria Police warn of bogus builders following damage caused by recent storms

As local areas continue to deal with broken roof tiles, smashed windows and damage from falling trees, police say some cowboy contractors are lurking in the shadows waiting to scam money from vulnerable and unsuspecting members of the public.

Officers have warned they gain the trust of victims and, on occasion, even enter their house to steal other items whilst the homeowner’s back is turned, also convining victims to hand over money for work which is either never completed or not done to the quality previously agreed.

Detective Sergeant Phil Thoburn, from Northumbria Police’s Complex Fraud Investigation team, has encouraged people to be wary of doorstep traders, and urged them to continue reporting their concerns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Damage caused by recent storms

He said: “Sadly we know that scammers will use every trick at their disposal to try and make money by exploiting people and we will continue to do all we can to help protect people from this.

“Where possible we urge the public to use a recognised tradesperson and conduct background checks on their business and previous reviews.

“Beware of strangers canvassing for work at your door, remember you are well within your rights to ask for identification, take your time, and don’t be rushed into agreeing to any work, or paying for any services. Discuss quotes with family and friends before you agree a price.

“No professional organisation should ever get annoyed or frustrated with you for taking your time - only fraudsters will rush you.

Damage caused by recent storms

“We will never judge anyone who has fallen victim, so please don’t be embarrassed and contact us immediately, we’re here to help and offer you support.

“If you have been contacted by a bogus builder or trader, please report it to police.”

Last week, Storm Eunice brought high winds to the North East which damaged several buildings, caused road closures and uprooted trees.

For help and advice, visit the Northumbria Police website or search Action Fraud.

If you need to report a crime or suspicious activity, please visit the Northumbria Police website and use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page.

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters.