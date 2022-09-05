One arrest after armed police respond to report of man armed with a crossbow in South Shields
Armed police were called to a South Tyneside street after a report of a man disturbance involving a man armed with a crossbow.
One man was arrested after officers were called to a house in Eglesfield Road in South Shields yesterday evening, Sunday, September 4.
The 31-year-old suspect is still in custody today while enquiries continue.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson appealed for anyone with information to get in touch: “Shortly before 7.25pm yesterday, Sunday, we received a report of a disturbance at an address on Eglesfield Road in South Shields,” she said.
Most Popular
-
1
South Tyneside motorist hit with road ban for drug-driving
-
2
Whitburn Village Cafe celebrates 50 years of serving up delights as it goes from strength-to-strength
-
3
One arrest after armed police respond to report of man armed with a crossbow in South Shields
-
4
Eleven people given jail sentences in and around South Tyneside during July and August
-
5
MPs demand general election following Liz Truss's victory over Rishi Sunak in Conservative leadership contest as Boris Johnson set to step down at Prime Minister
“It was reported that a man may have been in possession of a crossbow. Officers were deployed to the scene and a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.
"He remains in police custody at this time.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on our website quoting log NP-20220905-1017.”