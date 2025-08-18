One arrest made following two men fighting in a South Shields street

Police have arrested a man following a fight in South Shields.

Northumbria police were called to Dean Road, in South Shields, just before 9pm on Saturday, August 16, following reports of a disturbance.

It was reported to officers that two men were fighting outside a premises on the street, which resulted in one of the men being knocked to the floor.

A man, in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Police have confirmed that he has since been released on bail while they continue to carry out their inquiries into the incident.

The incident took place on Dean Road, in South Shields. | Google Maps

Northumbria Police are asking anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward and speak to them.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the Force by sending a direct message on social media or using the live chat or report form functions on our website.

“Those who can’t contact the Force online should call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20250816-1256.”