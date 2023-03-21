Last week, officers from the Force’s Neighbourhood Support Team executed a series of warrants in the area in connection with suspected drug supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the planned activity, police arrived at an address located on Coston Drive in South Shields on Monday, March 13 where they found a haul of suspected class A drugs believed to be cocaine with a predicted street value of around £65,000.

Over £60,000 worth of suspected drugs and £20,000 in suspected criminal cash seized by South Tyneside officers

They also discovered around £20,000 in suspected criminal cash which was seized as part of the searches. Two men, aged 23 and 28, and a 19 year old woman were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

They have since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries and the investigation continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the activity, Detective Inspector Lee Underwood said: “This was a significant seizure of illicit drugs and cash worth tens of thousands of pounds – further demonstrating our continued dedication to tackle illegal drug supply and organised crime in the region.

“I am pleased that we have been able to seize such a big haul of potentially dangerous substances and ensure that the surrounding communities are free from the harm that such activity can bring with it.