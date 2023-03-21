Over £60,000 worth of suspected drugs and £20,000 in suspected criminal cash seized by South Tyneside officers
The haul was taken from a property in South Shields.
A huge haul of illicit drugs and £20,000 in suspected criminal cash has been seized by police in South Tyneside as Northumbria Police’s crackdown on organised crime continues.
Last week, officers from the Force’s Neighbourhood Support Team executed a series of warrants in the area in connection with suspected drug supply.
As part of the planned activity, police arrived at an address located on Coston Drive in South Shields on Monday, March 13 where they found a haul of suspected class A drugs believed to be cocaine with a predicted street value of around £65,000.
They also discovered around £20,000 in suspected criminal cash which was seized as part of the searches. Two men, aged 23 and 28, and a 19 year old woman were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.
They have since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries and the investigation continues.
Speaking after the activity, Detective Inspector Lee Underwood said: “This was a significant seizure of illicit drugs and cash worth tens of thousands of pounds – further demonstrating our continued dedication to tackle illegal drug supply and organised crime in the region.
“I am pleased that we have been able to seize such a big haul of potentially dangerous substances and ensure that the surrounding communities are free from the harm that such activity can bring with it.
“Nobody wants this type of criminality happening on their doorstep and, as shown time and time again, it can lead to a range of other issues such as anti-social behaviour and violence.”