Pair used bank card to fraudulently buy goods from South Tyneside stores

Kayleigh Pallister, 37, and Raymond McCluskey, 25, bought items from a petrol station, a Sainsbury's store and rail firm Nexus’ TravelShop.

But they were caught on CCTV making at least one purchase on Monday, November 8, borough magistrates heard.

McCluskey, of Seaton Walk, Simonside, South Shields, alone also used a second card on Monday, October 25, to buy £45 of items.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of fraud by false representation and Pallister, of Laybourn Gardens, also Simonside, to one.

Of the joint charge, prosecutor Lesley Burgess said: “The complainant had left their bank card in their vehicle outside their home.

“Over a period of 48 hours, he was made aware by his bank of suspicious transactions.

“The card had been used at an Esso services, a Sainsbury’s Local and at the Nexus TravelShop.

“He confirmed he hadn’t given permission for his card to be used and hadn’t used it himself.”

Ms Burgess confirmed CCTV showed the defendants using the card.

And of McCluskey’s solo offence, she added: “The complainant had again left their bank card in their vehicle.

“She was alerted by her bank of some suspicious activity. The defendant is not before the court charged with theft of the bank card.

“CCTV shows him using the card twice, at a petrol station on Boldon Lane and at Moor Lane services.”

Kevin Smallcombe, defending Pallister, said: “She has accepted her responsibility for this.

“She is involved but there’s no suggestion she was involved in the theft of the cards.

“It shouldn’t have happened, she shouldn’t have taken part.”

Joanne Gatens, defending McCluskey, said he had endured a troubled childhood but had moved away from past juvenile offending.

She added: “This was a blip, he has got himself out of the cycle he was in. He has walked away from his previous lifestyle.”

Magistrates handed McCluskey and Pallister each a 12-month conditional discharge.

Both were ordered to pay Lloyds bank half the £160 defrauded from one card, and McCluskey must repay Halifax bank £45.