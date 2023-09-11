News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Passenger of a stolen car jailed after being identified by his t-shirt

A passenger who was in a stolen vehicle while it was driven dangerously through the streets was linked to the vehicle through his two-tone t-shirt and is now behind bars.

By Karon Kelly
Published 11th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Citroen motor had been stolen in a burglary and on June 13 was spotted overtaking and mounting a pavement in South Shields, with Reece Hepplewhite as a passenger.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the car, which was pursued by police, was eventually dumped and Hepplewhite, who was on two suspended prison sentences and has motoring convictions on his record, was seen to be wearing a two-tone top as he fled.

Newcastle Crown CourtNewcastle Crown Court
Newcastle Crown Court
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prosecutor Marc Atkins told the court: “Police noticed it on a chair in a local cafe and saw the defendant, topless, leaning against the counter.

Most Popular

“He was arrested and said ‘I’m going back to prison for this.”

Hepplewhite, 22, of St. Mark’s Way, South Shields, admitted aggravated vehicle taking by allowing himself to be carried.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

The court heard he has 25 convictions on his record.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Judge Robert Adams sentenced him to 16 months behind bars with a 12 month road ban after his release.

The judge said the vehicle was driven dangerously over a “relatively short” period and told Hepplewhite: “you were wearing a distinctive t-shirt which was seen on the back of a chair in a local cafe.

“You were found leaning against the counter and arrested.”

Related topics:CitroenSouth ShieldsPolice