A patient attacked three female nurses and a security guard when they brought violence to South Tyneside’s accident and emergency unit, a court heard.

Ashley Weston, 22, also known as Caitlin Weston, punched one up to six times and kicked and elbowed the other nurses at the district hospital.

Weston, of Buchanan Green, Dunston, Gateshead, also bashed a security guard who had forced his way into a room they had barricaded themself into.

The defendant's attacks on Tuesday, June 25, were the latest in a short but unsettling series of assaults against emergency workers, prosecutor Lillian Yanes Hellevik said.

Weston also attacked in April and August last year and in March, for which they were jailed, magistrates in South Tyneside were told.

Magistrates adjourned the case and linked it to other sentencing matters Weston has before the same court in November.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. | NW

Ms Yanes Hellevik said: “The defendant was receiving treatment for physical harm. A nurse was on night shift, overseeing A&E.

“The defendant had been on the ward due to a suspected overdose. Just after 3am the nurse put a cannula into her arm, but this was refused.

“The nurse and a colleague left the room to attend to another matter.

“The defendant then barricaded herself with the use of a trolley which she used against a door. A security guard came to assist.

“A nurse told the defendant that she had been discharged and could go home but she didn’t want to.

“They tried to open the door to see if the defendant was in any danger. It took six or seven minutes to enter.”

The prosecutor added: “The defendant then became violent and was lashing out. She punched one nurse to her legs about six times.

“The same nurse grabbed the defendant’s arm to stop her from doing this. She went into a corner but then kicked the nurse in the stomach.

“The defendant has swung her arm at another nurse, elbowing her on a leg, causing a bruise.

“She has then hit a third nurse on her thigh, causing pain and making her fall to the floor.”

Weston, who has 17 previous convictions, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker and one of assault by beating.

Ian Cassidy, defending, said Weston had ongoing personal issues which she was taking steps to overcome, and her worst criminality appeared to be over.

Mr Cassidy said she was now attending college three days a week and had secured permanent accommodation.

He added: “The cycle has now been broken. The past few months I’ve seen a complete turnaround.”

Magistrates adjourned the case, and Weston will be sentenced at the same court on Wednesday, November 27.