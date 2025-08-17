Pensioner arrested on suspicion of GBH following altercation in South Shields

A man is in a critical condition following an assault in South Shields.

Northumbria Police have confirmed that a man has been arrested following a reported serious assault in South Shields.

Officers were called to the Whiteleas Way roundabout, at the junction with Nevinson Avenue, shortly before 3.30pm on Saturday afternoon (August 16).

It was reported to officers that an altercation had taken place between a man in a Nissan Micra and another man, who had been travelling on a mobility scooter on the road.

The man in the Micra then got out of his car and punched the victim in the head and neck, causing him to fall to the ground.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

Officers have launched an investigation into the incident and a man, in his 70s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

He has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Northumbria Police are appealing to members of the public for information and are keen to speak to any witnesses who were in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to send Northumbria police a direct message on social media or via the live chat and report forms on the Force’s website (https://www.northumbria.police.uk/).

If you cannot make contact in those ways, then you can call the police on 101.

Those with information about the incident should quote the reference number: NP-20250816-0741.