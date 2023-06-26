News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Pensioner who groped teenage boy put behind bars for four years

He must sign the sex offenders register for life.
By Karon Kelly
Published 26th Jun 2023, 13:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 13:37 BST

A pensioner who groped a teenage boy has been put behind bars.

Raymond Kingsland's internet devices were seized after his offending and revealed he had been viewing pornography featuring young males with older men.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At Newcastle Crown Court the 73-year-old, of The Ridgeway, South Shields, South Tyneside, admitted three charges of sexual assault relating to one male teen.

Newcastle Crown Court.Newcastle Crown Court.
Newcastle Crown Court.
Most Popular

In a victim statement, the teen said he was "just a normal boy" before he was targeted but feels his life has taken a downturn since.

The victim's mum said in her statement, which she bravely read out in court, she waits until her son is out of the house "so I can cry".

Judge Penny Moreland sentenced Kingsland to four years behind bars, said he must sign the sex offenders register for life and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for five years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Judge Moreland said "severe psychological harm" was caused to the victim.

Jane Foley, defending Kingsland, said: "He has lived an unblemished existence until this. He was regarded as a decent and law abiding individual.

"He has now lost his good character. He feels deep shame and embarrassment for what he has done."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Miss Foley said Kingsland has worked "all of his life" but retired in 2017 and has health problems.