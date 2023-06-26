A pensioner who groped a teenage boy has been put behind bars.

Raymond Kingsland's internet devices were seized after his offending and revealed he had been viewing pornography featuring young males with older men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Newcastle Crown Court the 73-year-old, of The Ridgeway, South Shields, South Tyneside, admitted three charges of sexual assault relating to one male teen.

Newcastle Crown Court.

In a victim statement, the teen said he was "just a normal boy" before he was targeted but feels his life has taken a downturn since.

The victim's mum said in her statement, which she bravely read out in court, she waits until her son is out of the house "so I can cry".

Judge Penny Moreland sentenced Kingsland to four years behind bars, said he must sign the sex offenders register for life and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Judge Moreland said "severe psychological harm" was caused to the victim.

Jane Foley, defending Kingsland, said: "He has lived an unblemished existence until this. He was regarded as a decent and law abiding individual.

"He has now lost his good character. He feels deep shame and embarrassment for what he has done."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad