Perverted South Shields OAP convicted of supermarket sex attack

A pensioner who performed a sex act on a young schoolboy in a supermarket toilet has been warned he faces jail.

John Caizley carried out the sickening attack in a cubicle at Morrisons, in Jarrow, before the lad managed to push him away.

The boy told police he had told the 71-year-old to "stop" but added: "He didn't stop".

Newcastle Crown Court heard when the young victim told his parents what had happened his clothing were seized by the police.

A forensic investigation found traces of Caizley's saliva and DNA.

Caizley, of Chaucer Avenue, South Shields, denied any wrongdoing but has been convicted by a jury, who deliberated for less than two hours, after a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

Judge Stephen Earl said Caizley must sign the sex offenders' register immediately and warned him: "The court will be considering all options, including custody."

Prosecutor Paul Reid told jurors the police were immediately involved when the boy told his parents what had happened to him during the shopping trip.

Mr Reid said: "The police took items of clothing from the complainant.

"Those were subjected to forensic scientific testing and tested for DNA.

"When tested for DNA, the result was it was this defendant's DNA."

Caizley, who has no previous similar convictions, said "no way" when asked by detectives why his DNA would have been on the boy's clotiing.

He said he had "no idea" why the allegations were made against him.

Caizley was convicted by jurors of three offences of sexual assault and two of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Jo Kidd, defending, asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared and "medical evidence in respect of Mr Caizley's medical position" before the case is back in court.

Caizley was granted bail until the sentence hearing.