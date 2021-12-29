Plea after 6,000 fly-tipping incidents reported in South Tyneside

Sixteen fly-tipping reports a day in South Tyneside

Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs data shows 6,167 fly-tipping incidents were reported to South Tyneside Council in 2020-21.

This was a 40% increase on the 4,400 incidents the year before, and the highest number since comparable records began in 2012-13.

The figures also show South Tyneside Council carried out 649 enforcement actions in 2020-21.

Household waste accounted for 3,871 (63%) incidents last year, while 766 other cases of illegal rubish dumping were classed as large enough to fill a tipper lorry.

These cost the council £268,100 to clear up.

A South Tyneside Council spokeswoman said: "The council spends more than £2million a year keeping the borough clean and tidy, with the illegal disposal of waste placing an additional burden on taxpayers.

"Rubbish left lying around is unsightly and can pose a risk to public health.”

She added: "We would appeal to people who witness an incident to collect as much information as possible. Where a vehicle is used, a description and any registration details are particularly useful in helping us to identify those responsible."

To report fly-tipping, call the council's Customer Contact Centre on (0191) 427 7000. All calls will be treated in the strictest confidence.

Alternatively Report It online at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/reportit

Further information about the safe and responsible disposal of waste can also be found at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/wasteandrecycling

Nationally, a record 1.1 million incidents of rubbish being illegally dumped were recorded in 2020-21 – up from 980,000 the previous year.

Sarah Lee, director of policy and campaigns at the Countryside Alliance, said: “From quiet rural lanes and farmers’ fields to bustling town centres and residential areas, fly-tipping continues to cause misery across the country.

“Lockdown and the subsequent closure of tips only exacerbated this situation and we would urge local authorities to think very carefully about preventing access to these facilities in future.”