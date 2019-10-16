Plea to trace 'pride and joy' motorbike stolen in South Shields overnight theft
A motorbike, said to be its owner’s “pride and joy” has been stolen from outside a South Shields home.
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 14:28 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 16:40 pm
It happened overnight between Tuesday, October 15 and Wednesday, October 16 from outside an address at Bonsall Court. A push bike was left in its place.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At 9.42am today, police received a report that a motorbike had been stolen overnight from an address in South Shields. Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.”
Contact 101 quoting reference 237 161019.