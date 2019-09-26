Police appeal after South Shields pub windows are smashed
Police have issued a plea to find out who smashed a pub’s windows.
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 13:27 pm
Updated
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 14:00 pm
The Derby pub, in South Shields, has declined to comment about the overnight attack.
A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: “Shortly after 1.30am on September 19 we received a report of smashed windows at the Derby, in Prince Edward Road, South Shields.
“Inquiries to locate those responsible are ongoing and officers are asking anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101 or emailing 2178@northumbria.pnn.police.uk, quoting log 42 190919.”