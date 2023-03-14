Police appeal for help in finding a man following an altercation inside a South Shields pub

Officers were called to the premise, on Prince Edward Road, at around 10pm on Friday, December 30, 2022.

When the police arrived, those involved had already left the scene, and no reports outlining any injuries were made to the Force.

An investigation was launched into the incident and a 34-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of affray – he has since been released on police bail, pending further inquiries.

Police are appealing for help in finding this man.

Now officers have released an image of a man they would like to speak to regarding the incident.

Police believe that he was in the area at the time of the incident and could have information which assists their investigation.

The man, or anyone who knows him, is asked to contact officers using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on the Northumbria Police website, quoting crime reference number 152847L/22.