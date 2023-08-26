News you can trust since 1849
Police appeal for help in locating a man following a spate of thefts at Newcastle Central Station

Police are asking members of the public for help in finding a man following a number of thefts at Newcastle Central Station.

By Ryan Smith
Published 26th Aug 2023, 13:25 BST- 1 min read

The British Transport Police (BTP) has released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace following a series of thefts at Newcastle Central Station.

Between Friday, April 28, and Tuesday, June 20, multiple thefts of passenger property has been reported at the station.

Police are asking members of the public for help in finding the man. Photo: British Transport Police.Police are asking members of the public for help in finding the man. Photo: British Transport Police.
Police are asking members of the public for help in finding the man. Photo: British Transport Police.
The BTP say that a man removes suitcases from trains before leaving the station with the stolen property.

Officers believe that the man in the CCTV image may be able to help them with their investigatioon.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2300071101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

