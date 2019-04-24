Police appeal for help to trace a vulnerable man missing from South Shields

Police are asking the public for help to tracing a missing man from South Shields who is described as vulnerable.

Gary Hughes, 48, was last seen in the Hebburn area, near Lukes Lane Estate shortly after 4pm yesterday believed to be heading to Hebburn swimming pool.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are appealing for help from the public to locate him.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police, said: "Gary is a vulnerable adult described as white, 5ft 9ins, of muscular build with black shaven hair.

"He was last seen wearing a black Adidas t-shirt with jeans or navy blue tracksuit bottoms. He was carrying a bag containing a towel and swimming shorts.

"Gary, or anyone who knows his whereabouts, is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1158 230419."